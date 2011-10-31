Oct 31 (Reuters) -
DOSHISHA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 50.94
41.72 103.00
(+22.1 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+10.2%)
Operating 4.17 3.08 9.00
(+35.3 pct) (+4.2 pct)
(+16.9%) Recurring 4.17
3.04 9.00
(+37.0 pct) (+5.1 pct) (+18.2%) Net
2.42 1.77 5.30
(+37.1 pct) (+2.5 pct)
(+20.6%) EPS Y133.57
Y97.46 Y292.02 Annual div
Y60.00 Y55.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y27.50
-Q4 div Y27.50
Y30.00
NOTE - Doshisha Co Ltd is a wholesaler of watches, food and
liquors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7483.TK1.