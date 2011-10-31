Oct 31 (Reuters) -
BUFFALO CO. LTD.
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.27 4.27 8.51 (0.0 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.8%) Operating 121 mln 98 mln 219 mln
(+24.0 pct) (-18.1 pct) (-14.7%) Recurring 163 mln 153 mln 300 mln (+6.2 pct) (-6.2 pct) (-19.6%) Net
93 mln 71 mln 170 mln
(+31.2 pct) (-18.8 pct) (-12.1%) EPS Y4,527.31 Y3,450.55 Y8,246.42 Shares 20,616 20,616 Annual div Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00
-Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00
NOTE - Buffalo Co. Ltd. sells auto parts and products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3352.TK1.
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.