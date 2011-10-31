Oct 31 (Reuters) -

BUFFALO CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 4.27 4.27 8.51 (0.0 pct) (-0.1 pct) (-1.8%) Operating 121 mln 98 mln 219 mln

(+24.0 pct) (-18.1 pct) (-14.7%) Recurring 163 mln 153 mln 300 mln (+6.2 pct) (-6.2 pct) (-19.6%) Net

93 mln 71 mln 170 mln

(+31.2 pct) (-18.8 pct) (-12.1%) EPS Y4,527.31 Y3,450.55 Y8,246.42 Shares 20,616 20,616 Annual div Y3,000.00

Y3,000.00 -Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

-Q4 div Y1,500.00 Y1,500.00

NOTE - Buffalo Co. Ltd. sells auto parts and products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

