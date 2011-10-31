Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NISHISHIBA ELECTRIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.47 8.46 20.00 (+11.9 pct) (-16.3 pct) (+11.0%) Operating loss 88 mln prft 144 mln prft 380 mln
(-43.9 pct)
(-8.1%) Recurring loss 99 mln prft 135 mln prft 340 mln
(-33.7 pct) (-16.2%) Net
loss 92 mln loss 114 mln prft 200 mln
(+68.3%)
EPS loss Y2.36 loss Y2.94 prft Y5.12 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Nishishiba Electric Co Ltd is a major producer of ship-use electrical equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6591.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.