Jan 31 (Reuters) -

RION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.60 13.60 Operating 900 mln 900 mln Recurring 900 mln 900 mln Net 340 mln 450 mln

NOTE - Rion Co Ltd produces hearing aids. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6823.TK1.