ZENRIN CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.74 25.45 53.50 (-10.6 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+1.2%) Operating 305 mln 1.75 3.00

(-82.6 pct) (+219.5 pct) (-31.4%) Recurring 608 mln 1.82 3.30 (-66.5 pct) (+276.1 pct) (-27.8%) Net

239 mln 745 mln 1.20

(-67.8 pct) (+490.2 pct) (-41.2%) EPS Y6.52 Y20.19 Y32.64 Annual div

Y28.00 Y28.00 -Q2 div Y14.00 Y14.00

-Q4 div Y14.00

Y14.00

NOTE - Zenrin Co Ltd is a publisher of house maps also strong in digital maps for car navigation systems.

