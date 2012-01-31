BRIEF-Lokman Hekim Engurusag FY net profit up at 7.1 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 7.1 million lira ($1.93 million) versus 5.4 million lira lira year ago
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
JAPAN LIFELINE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.36 22.42 Operating 960 mln 1.42 Net 524 mln 1.05 NOTE - Japan Lifeline Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in medical equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7575.TK1.
* FY 2016 net profit of 7.1 million lira ($1.93 million) versus 5.4 million lira lira year ago
Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: