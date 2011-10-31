Oct 31 (Reuters) -

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.14 46.51 95.00 (+3.5 pct) (+7.8 pct) (-1.7%) Operating 3.11 4.08 5.70

(-23.9 pct) (-17.9 pct) (-35.4%) Recurring 3.47 4.05 6.00 (-14.5 pct) (-17.5 pct) (-34.2%) Net

2.14 2.57 3.50

(-16.4 pct) (-1.6 pct) (-38.6%) EPS Y31.19 Y37.31 Y50.91 Annual div

Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd is a manufacturer of ship-bottom paints.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4617.TK1.