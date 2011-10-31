Oct 31 (Reuters) -
CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 48.14
46.51 95.00
(+3.5 pct) (+7.8 pct) (-1.7%)
Operating 3.11 4.08 5.70
(-23.9 pct) (-17.9 pct)
(-35.4%) Recurring 3.47
4.05 6.00
(-14.5 pct) (-17.5 pct) (-34.2%) Net
2.14 2.57 3.50
(-16.4 pct) (-1.6 pct)
(-38.6%) EPS Y31.19
Y37.31 Y50.91 Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd is a manufacturer of
ship-bottom paints.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4617.TK1.