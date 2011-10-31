Oct 31 (Reuters) -

DAINIPPON SUMITOMO PHARMA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 178.03 188.57 352.00 (-5.6 pct) (+42.6 pct) (-7.2%) Operating 14.73 14.94 20.00

(-1.4 pct) (-21.0 pct) (-35.4%) Recurring 14.48 14.38 19.00 (+0.7 pct) (-24.5 pct) (-33.6%) Net

9.57 8.65 12.00

(+10.6 pct) (-31.6 pct) (-28.6%) EPS Y24.09 Y21.77 Y30.20 Annual div

Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q2 div Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y9.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd was formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co.

