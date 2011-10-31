Oct 31 (Reuters) -
INFORMATION SERVICES INTERNATIONAL-DENTSU
LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 30.64
28.88 64.50
(+6.1 pct) (+0.6 pct) (+7.1%)
Operating prft 892 mln loss 38 mln prft 2.70
(+22.9%) Recurring 1.02
84 mln 2.90
(+23.4%) Net
prft 716 mln loss 1.55 prft 1.80
EPS prft Y22.00 loss Y47.49 prft Y55.24
Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Information Services International-Dentsu Ltd
develops network systems and sells information equipment.
