Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KOKUSAI CHART CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.54
1.43 3.30
(+7.9 pct) (+24.8 pct) (+9.3%)
Operating 8 mln 38 mln 120 mln
(-78.4 pct)
(+115.7%) Recurring 5 mln
44 mln 115 mln (-87.2
pct) (+85.0%) Net
5 mln 42 mln 100 mln
(-86.6 pct) (+79.4%)
EPS Y0.95 Y7.06
Y16.67 Shares 6 mln
6 mln Annual div
Y3.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y1.50 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y3.00
Y1.50
NOTE - Kokusai Chart Corp is a maker of measurement
recording chart papers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3956.TK1.