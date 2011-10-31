Oct 31 (Reuters) -

KOKUSAI CHART CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.54 1.43 3.30 (+7.9 pct) (+24.8 pct) (+9.3%) Operating 8 mln 38 mln 120 mln

(-78.4 pct) (+115.7%) Recurring 5 mln 44 mln 115 mln (-87.2 pct) (+85.0%) Net

5 mln 42 mln 100 mln

(-86.6 pct) (+79.4%)

EPS Y0.95 Y7.06

Y16.67 Shares 6 mln 6 mln Annual div

Y3.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y1.50 Y5.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y1.50

NOTE - Kokusai Chart Corp is a maker of measurement recording chart papers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

