Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PAPERBOY AND CO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.55 2.28 3.35
(+11.7 pct) (+12.5 pct)
Operating 485 mln 422 mln 700 mln
(+15.0 pct) (-6.2 pct)
Recurring 529 mln 411 mln 700 mln
(+28.6 pct) (-8.7 pct)
Net 305 mln 240 mln 400 mln
(+26.9 pct) (-8.4 pct)
EPS Y229.95 Y181.29 Y301.46
Diluted EPS Y229.05 Y180.75
NOTE - Paperboy and Co Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3633.TK1.