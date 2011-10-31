Oct 31 (Reuters) -

PAPERBOY AND CO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.55 2.28 3.35

(+11.7 pct) (+12.5 pct) Operating 485 mln 422 mln 700 mln

(+15.0 pct) (-6.2 pct) Recurring 529 mln 411 mln 700 mln

(+28.6 pct) (-8.7 pct) Net 305 mln 240 mln 400 mln

(+26.9 pct) (-8.4 pct) EPS Y229.95 Y181.29 Y301.46 Diluted EPS Y229.05 Y180.75

NOTE - Paperboy and Co Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

