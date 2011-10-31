Oct 31 (Reuters) -

JAPAN LIFELINE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.57 10.99 24.02 (+5.3 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+7.4%) Operating 662 mln 544 mln 1.45

(+21.7 pct) (-26.3 pct) (+49.4%) Recurring 646 mln 625 mln 1.45 (+3.3 pct) (-21.2 pct) (+33.9%) Net

413 mln 326 mln 1.08

(+26.4 pct) (-17.1 pct) (+39.6%) EPS Y38.25 Y30.26 Y99.87 Annual div

Y25.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Japan Lifeline Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in medical equipment.

