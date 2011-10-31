Oct 31 (Reuters) -
JAPAN LIFELINE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.57
10.99 24.02
(+5.3 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+7.4%)
Operating 662 mln 544 mln 1.45
(+21.7 pct) (-26.3 pct)
(+49.4%) Recurring 646 mln
625 mln 1.45 (+3.3
pct) (-21.2 pct) (+33.9%) Net
413 mln 326 mln 1.08
(+26.4 pct) (-17.1 pct)
(+39.6%) EPS Y38.25
Y30.26 Y99.87 Annual div
Y25.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Japan Lifeline Co Ltd is a trading company
specialising in medical equipment.
