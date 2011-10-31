Oct 31 (Reuters) -

BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 246.56 246.18 500.00 (+0.2 pct) (+23.4 pct) (-0.6%) Operating 26.02 21.53 33.50

(+20.8 pct) (+116.3 pct)

(-7.2%) Recurring 26.67 23.01 34.50 (+15.9 pct) (+71.9 pct) (-10.7%) Net

13.56 14.29 19.50

(-5.1 pct) (+190.5 pct) (-25.7%) EPS Y50.65 Y53.40 Y72.85 Diluted EPS

Y50.58 Y53.33 Annual div Y24.00

Y24.00 -Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00

-Q4 div Y12.00

Y12.00

NOTE - Brother Industries Ltd is a maker of sewing machines and typewriters.

