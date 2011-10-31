Oct 31 (Reuters) -
BROTHER INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 246.56
246.18 500.00
(+0.2 pct) (+23.4 pct) (-0.6%)
Operating 26.02 21.53 33.50
(+20.8 pct) (+116.3 pct)
(-7.2%) Recurring 26.67
23.01 34.50
(+15.9 pct) (+71.9 pct) (-10.7%) Net
13.56 14.29 19.50
(-5.1 pct) (+190.5 pct)
(-25.7%) EPS Y50.65
Y53.40 Y72.85 Diluted EPS
Y50.58 Y53.33
Annual div Y24.00
Y24.00
-Q2 div Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Brother Industries Ltd is a maker of sewing machines
and typewriters.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
