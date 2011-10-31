Oct 31 (Reuters) -
JAPAN TOBACCO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.28 trln
1.30 trln 2.50 trln
(-1.5 pct) (+2.6%)
Operating 193.03 200.64 329.00
(-3.8 pct)
(-1.3%) Recurring 192.52
186.48 318.00
(+3.2 pct) (+1.6%) Net
95.88 81.32 161.00
(+17.9 pct)
(+10.8%) EPS Y10,069.35
Y8,488.54 Y16,909.15 Diluted EPS
Y10,066.10 Y8,486.67
Annual div Y8,000.00
Y6,800.00
-Q2 div Y4,000.00 Y2,800.00
-Q4 div Y4,000.00
Y4,000.00
NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp
and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and
sales as core business.
