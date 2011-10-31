Oct 31 (Reuters) -

JAPAN TOBACCO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.28 trln 1.30 trln 2.50 trln (-1.5 pct) (+2.6%) Operating 193.03 200.64 329.00

(-3.8 pct)

(-1.3%) Recurring 192.52 186.48 318.00 (+3.2 pct) (+1.6%) Net

95.88 81.32 161.00

(+17.9 pct) (+10.8%) EPS Y10,069.35 Y8,488.54 Y16,909.15 Diluted EPS

Y10,066.10 Y8,486.67

Annual div Y8,000.00

Y6,800.00 -Q2 div Y4,000.00 Y2,800.00

-Q4 div Y4,000.00 Y4,000.00

NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business.

