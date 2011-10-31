Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SCSK CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 59.61
62.62 207.30
(-4.8 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+56.1%)
Operating 2.22 2.46 12.20
(-9.7 pct) (+27.7 pct)
(+72.4%) Recurring 5.13
2.59 15.00
(+98.4 pct) (+22.2 pct) (+104.3%) Net
3.13 1.54 38.00
(+103.4 pct) (+95.4 pct)
(+899.1%) EPS Y62.73
Y30.85 Y494.73 Diluted EPS
Y62.60 Y30.80
Annual div Y32.00
Y32.00
-Q2 div Y16.00 Y16.00
-Q4 div Y16.00
Y16.00
NOTE - SCSK Corp is an information system services firm.
