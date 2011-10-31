Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AICA KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 44.05
41.98 95.00
(+4.9 pct) (+8.1 pct) (+6.5%)
Operating 4.61 4.04 9.50
(+14.1 pct) (+21.1 pct)
(+2.3%) Recurring 4.72
4.12 9.70
(+14.5 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+2.7%) Net
2.73 2.36 5.60
(+16.0 pct) (+19.3 pct)
(+3.4%) EPS Y41.88
Y36.12 Y85.82 Diluted EPS
Y41.86 Y36.10
Annual div Y34.00
Y32.00
-Q2 div Y17.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Aica Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures adhesives, melamine
boards and housing materials.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
