Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TAIHEI KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 71.12
70.58 143.00
(+0.8 pct) (-16.9 pct) (+0.4%)
Operating 4.76 5.61 7.50
(-15.1 pct) (-33.3 pct)
(-24.3%) Recurring 4.82
5.58 7.50
(-13.7 pct) (-32.6 pct) (-24.1%) Net
2.77 4.60 4.20
(-39.9 pct) (+3.9 pct)
(-43.4%) EPS Y35.58
Y58.70 Y55.96
NOTE - Taihei Kogyo Co Ltd is a construction and
engineering company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
