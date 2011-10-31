UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SUMISEKI HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.48 17.09 42.00 (+14.0 pct) (-2.3 pct) (+24.9%) Operating 173 mln 245 mln 400 mln
(-29.1 pct) (+44.2 pct)
(+1.9%) Recurring 55 mln 120 mln 200 mln (-53.7 pct) (-77.3 pct) (-70.4%) Net
69 mln 95 mln 200 mln
(-27.4 pct) (-80.1 pct) (-1.3%) EPS Y1.18 Y1.62 Y3.40 Diluted EPS
Y1.03 Y1.42 Annual div nil
nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Sumiseki Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1514.TK1.
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.