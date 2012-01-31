Jan 31 (Reuters) -

THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.78 trln 4.33 trln Recurring 210.00 168.00 Net 20.00 37.00 NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8750.TK1.