Oct 31 (Reuters) -
ROYAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
81.28 82.16 107.50
(-1.1 pct) (-3.1 pct) Operating 2.22 2.02 1.90
(+9.9 pct) (+19.3 pct) Recurring 2.26 2.12 2.00
(+6.5 pct) (+14.7 pct) Net
loss 1.66 prft 1.01 loss 3.20
(+30.8 pct) EPS
loss Y43.08 prft Y26.51 loss Y82.97
NOTE - Royal Holdings is a major restaurant chain.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8179.TK1.
