India launches record 104 satellites at one go
NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India successfully launched 104 satellites in a single mission on Wednesday, setting what its space agency says is a world record of launching the most satellites at one go.
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
YACHIYO INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 270.00 270.00 Operating 2.40 3.60 Recurring 2.40 3.50 Net loss 1.30 loss 400 mln
NOTE - Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd is a car parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7298.TK1.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.