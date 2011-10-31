Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 11.09
8.93 22.50
(+24.2 pct) (+15.2 pct) (+17.1%)
Operating 1.11 993 mln 2.65
(+11.6 pct) (-19.7 pct)
(+15.6%) Recurring 1.19
1.07 2.67
(+11.5 pct) (-15.5 pct) (+13.1%) Net
716 mln 559 mln 1.61
(+28.1 pct) (-27.6 pct)
(+40.2%) EPS Y48.35
Y37.75 Y108.46 EPS
Y37.75 Annual div
Y1,507.50
Y2,500.00
-Q2 div Y1,500.00 Y1,250.00
-Q4 div Y1,250.00
Y7.50
NOTE - Prestige International Inc provides customer
relationship management services on consignment basis.
