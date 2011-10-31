Oct 31 (Reuters) -

EMORI & CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.05 43.13 120.00 (+32.3 pct) (+48.3 pct) (+25.9%) Operating 1.41 1.16 3.25

(+21.1 pct) (+36.6 pct) (+32.6%) Recurring 1.24 1.13 3.00 (+9.7 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+28.2%) Net

749 mln 677 mln 1.80

(+10.6 pct) (+44.4 pct) (+31.7%) EPS Y71.41 Y64.56 Y171.56 Annual div

Y32.00 Y32.00 -Q2 div Y14.00 Y12.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y18.00

NOTE - Emori & Co Ltd sells chemicals, including textile processing agents, and information equipment.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9963.TK1.