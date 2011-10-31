Oct 31 (Reuters) -
EMORI & CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 57.05
43.13 120.00
(+32.3 pct) (+48.3 pct) (+25.9%)
Operating 1.41 1.16 3.25
(+21.1 pct) (+36.6 pct)
(+32.6%) Recurring 1.24
1.13 3.00
(+9.7 pct) (+35.7 pct) (+28.2%) Net
749 mln 677 mln 1.80
(+10.6 pct) (+44.4 pct)
(+31.7%) EPS Y71.41
Y64.56 Y171.56 Annual div
Y32.00 Y32.00
-Q2 div Y14.00 Y12.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y18.00
NOTE - Emori & Co Ltd sells chemicals, including textile
processing agents, and information equipment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9963.TK1.