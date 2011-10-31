Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 71.03
67.28 148.00
(+5.6 pct) (+21.5 pct) (+8.8%)
Operating 3.38 5.21 8.00
(-35.2 pct) (+131.9 pct)
(-16.8%) Recurring 4.19
5.56 9.60
(-24.6 pct) (+157.1 pct) (-8.8%) Net
2.47 3.21 5.90
(-23.1 pct) (+268.4 pct)
(+13.3%) EPS Y22.38
Y29.09 Y53.49 EPS
Y26.93 Annual div
Y15.00
Y15.00
-Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50
-Q4 div Y7.50
Y7.50
NOTE - Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd is a chemical maker,
strong in surfactants .
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4471.TK1.