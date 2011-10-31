Oct 31 (Reuters) -

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 71.03 67.28 148.00 (+5.6 pct) (+21.5 pct) (+8.8%) Operating 3.38 5.21 8.00

(-35.2 pct) (+131.9 pct) (-16.8%) Recurring 4.19 5.56 9.60 (-24.6 pct) (+157.1 pct) (-8.8%) Net

2.47 3.21 5.90

(-23.1 pct) (+268.4 pct) (+13.3%) EPS Y22.38 Y29.09 Y53.49 EPS

Y26.93 Annual div

Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q2 div Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q4 div Y7.50

Y7.50

NOTE - Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd is a chemical maker, strong in surfactants .

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4471.TK1.