Oct 31 (Reuters) -
NIPPON KODOSHI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 18.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q2 div 9.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Nippon Kodoshi Co Ltd is a specialised maker of
paper for insulation. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend,
Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and
Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3891.TK1.