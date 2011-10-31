Oct 31 (Reuters) -

BENEFIT ONE INC.

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 7.07 7.07 15.65 (0.0 pct) (+6.5%) Operating 759 mln 679 mln 2.66

(+11.9 pct) (+17.2%) Recurring 757 mln 687 mln 2.65 (+10.2 pct) (+13.1%) Net

435 mln 395 mln 1.56

(+10.2 pct) (+15.9%) EPS Y1,978.41 Y1,796.88 Y7,101.20 Shares 225,080 225,080 Annual div Y2,500.00

Y2,500.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2,500.00 Y2,500.00

NOTE - Benefit One Inc. engages in social welfare business.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

