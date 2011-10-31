Oct 31 (Reuters) -
PANASONIC CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.01 trln
4.37 trln 8.30 trln
(-8.3 pct) (+31.0 pct) (-4.5%)
Operating 47.60 168.97 130.00
(-71.8 pct) (+485.5 pct)
(-57.4%) Pretax loss 159.34 prft
144.55 loss 430.00 Net loss
136.15 prft 74.72 loss 420.00 EPS
loss Y58.88 prft Y36.09 loss Y181.64
Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer
electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National'
brands, among others.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by
the U.S.
securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6752.TK1.