Oct 31 (Reuters) -

JAPAN DIGITAL LABORATORY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.56 13.44 29.70 (-6.5 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+7.0%) Operating 1.02 1.55 4.35

(-33.9 pct) (-21.2 pct) (+18.1%) Recurring 1.46 1.90 4.70 (-23.4 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+7.8%) Net

864 mln 1.08 2.95

(-20.3 pct) (-11.3 pct) (+16.3%) EPS Y25.47 Y31.97 Y86.96 Annual div

Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd specialises in the development and sales of accounting-use office computers.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6935.TK1.