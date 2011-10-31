Oct 31 (Reuters) -
JAPAN DIGITAL LABORATORY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 12.56
13.44 29.70
(-6.5 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+7.0%)
Operating 1.02 1.55 4.35
(-33.9 pct) (-21.2 pct)
(+18.1%) Recurring 1.46
1.90 4.70
(-23.4 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+7.8%) Net
864 mln 1.08 2.95
(-20.3 pct) (-11.3 pct)
(+16.3%) EPS Y25.47
Y31.97 Y86.96 Annual div
Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Japan Digital Laboratory Co Ltd specialises in the
development and sales of accounting-use office computers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
