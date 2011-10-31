Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO CHEMICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 998.28
989.25 2.02 trln
(+0.9 pct) (+34.6 pct) (+1.9%)
Operating 54.04 53.04 75.00
(+1.9 pct) (+374.8 pct)
(-14.7%) Recurring 48.99
52.11 72.00
(-6.0 pct) (+569.1 pct) (-14.4%) Net
loss 2.71 prft 2.52 prft 10.00
(-59.1%) EPS loss Y1.66 prft
Y1.52 prft Y6.12 Annual div
Y12.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y3.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd is a major all-round
chemical maker tracing its origin back to 1913. Ratio of fine
chemicals high.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
