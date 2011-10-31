Oct 31 (Reuters) -

SANTO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 875 mln 1.16 2.41 5.20 (-24.6 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating prft 16 mln loss 34 mln prft 48 mln prft 100 mln Recurring prft 20 mln loss 31 mln prft 48 mln prft 110 mln Net prft 18 mln loss 24 mln prft 48 mln prft 100 mln EPS prft Y2.70 loss Y3.60 prft Y7.00 prft Y14.58

NOTE - Santo Co Ltd is a general contractor, dealing in civil engineering.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1788.TK1.