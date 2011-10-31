Oct 31 (Reuters) -
RYOSAN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 106.99
106.54 230.00
(+0.4 pct) (+21.6 pct) (+6.4%)
Operating 1.57 3.57 3.50
(-55.9 pct) (+131.4 pct)
(-42.4%) Recurring 2.10
3.97 4.20
(-47.2 pct) (+111.9 pct) (-39.0%) Net
1.13 2.54 2.50
(-55.4 pct) (+174.9 pct)
(-39.5%) EPS Y32.94
Y73.74 Y72.54 Annual div
Y60.00 Y80.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Ryosan Co Ltd is a specialist trader of electronic
components.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8140.TK1.