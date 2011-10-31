Oct 31 (Reuters) -
AUTOBACS SEVEN CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 114.73
115.03 233.80
(-0.3 pct) (+0.4 pct) (-1.1%)
Operating 6.17 4.14 12.80
(+49.1 pct) (-11.8 pct)
(+6.8%) Recurring 7.26
4.39 14.70
(+65.2 pct) (-20.9 pct) (+12.6%) Net
4.23 1.71 8.30
(+146.4 pct) (-36.3 pct)
(+34.3%) EPS Y125.15
Y48.72 Y251.65 Annual div
Y140.00 Y135.00
-Q2 div Y70.00 Y65.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y70.00
NOTE - Autobacs Seven Co Ltd is a major retailer of auto
supplies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9832.TK1.