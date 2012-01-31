Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
(Refiles table with recurring, net profit forecasts)
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
SHINSEI BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 420.00 400.00 Recurring 15.00-19.00 18.00 Net 5.00-9.00 22.00 EPS 1.88 yen- 3.39 yen 8.28 yen
NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8303.TK1.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: