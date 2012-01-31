(Refiles table with recurring, net profit forecasts)

Jan 31 (Reuters) -

SHINSEI BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 420.00 400.00 Recurring 15.00-19.00 18.00 Net 5.00-9.00 22.00 EPS 1.88 yen- 3.39 yen 8.28 yen

NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

