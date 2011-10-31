Oct 31 (Reuters) -
KOEI CHEMICAL COMPANY, LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 9.55
8.99 21.00
(+6.3 pct) (0.0 pct) (+5.3%)
Operating 100 mln 57 mln 430 mln
(+75.9 pct)
(-14.5%) Recurring 77 mln
16 mln 440 mln (+366.8
pct) (-1.6%) Net
30 mln 11 mln 280 mln
(+170.4 pct) (-2.1%)
EPS Y1.25 Y0.46
Y11.44 Annual div
Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Koei Chemical Company, Ltd is a producer of
polyhydric alcohol with methanol as raw material.
