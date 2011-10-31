Oct 31 (Reuters) -

GOLF DO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.15 4.15 Operating 100 mln 50 mln Recurring 90 mln 40 mln Net 80 mln 30 mln

NOTE - Golf Do Co Ltd is engaged in the purchase and sale of previously owned golf clubs and other golf items. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3032.TK1.