Oct 31 (Reuters) -
HORII FOOD SERVICE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.30
3.18 6.60
(+3.7 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+2.9%)
Operating 230 mln 150 mln 459 mln
(+53.5 pct) (-33.3 pct)
(+28.8%) Recurring 238 mln
154 mln 470 mln (+54.9
pct) (-31.2 pct) (+33.1%) Net
prft 123 mln loss 56 mln prft 247 mln
EPS prft Y43.46 loss Y19.98 prft
Y87.31 Shares 3 mln 3
mln Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Horii Food Service Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
