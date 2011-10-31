Oct 31 (Reuters) -

HORII FOOD SERVICE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.30 3.18 6.60 (+3.7 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+2.9%) Operating 230 mln 150 mln 459 mln

(+53.5 pct) (-33.3 pct) (+28.8%) Recurring 238 mln 154 mln 470 mln (+54.9 pct) (-31.2 pct) (+33.1%) Net

prft 123 mln loss 56 mln prft 247 mln

EPS prft Y43.46 loss Y19.98 prft Y87.31 Shares 3 mln 3 mln Annual div

Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y10.00

Y10.00

NOTE - Horii Food Service Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

