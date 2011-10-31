Oct 31 (Reuters) -
S.T. CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.06
21.12 43.80
(+4.4 pct) (-6.0 pct) (+0.5%)
Operating 1.67 1.72 1.70
(-2.8 pct) (-12.4 pct)
(-19.6%) Recurring 1.47
1.48 1.10
(-0.7 pct) (-17.0 pct) (-28.9%) Net
820 mln 824 mln 600 mln
(-0.6 pct) (-19.8 pct)
(-23.7%) EPS Y37.67
Y37.79 Y27.57 Diluted EPS
Y37.67 Y37.79
Annual div Y22.00
Y22.00
-Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00
-Q4 div Y11.00
Y11.00
NOTE - S.T. Corp is a producer of mothballs and aromatics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4951.TK1.