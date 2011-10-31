Oct 31 (Reuters) -

S.T. CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.06 21.12 43.80 (+4.4 pct) (-6.0 pct) (+0.5%) Operating 1.67 1.72 1.70

(-2.8 pct) (-12.4 pct) (-19.6%) Recurring 1.47 1.48 1.10 (-0.7 pct) (-17.0 pct) (-28.9%) Net

820 mln 824 mln 600 mln

(-0.6 pct) (-19.8 pct) (-23.7%) EPS Y37.67 Y37.79 Y27.57 Diluted EPS

Y37.67 Y37.79 Annual div Y22.00

Y22.00 -Q2 div Y11.00 Y11.00

-Q4 div Y11.00

Y11.00

NOTE - S.T. Corp is a producer of mothballs and aromatics.

