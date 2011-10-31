Oct 31 (Reuters) -

COCOKARA FINE INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 160.43 100.18 319.10 (+60.1 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+24.3%) Operating 4.03 1.76 7.70

(+129.7 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+20.8%) Recurring 6.43 3.63 11.80 (+77.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+13.5%) Net

3.69 1.62 6.30

(+128.0 pct) (-28.4 pct) (+6.6%) EPS Y145.05 Y81.20 Y247.84 Annual div

Y50.00 Y58.00 -Q2 div Y25.00 Y33.00

-Q4 div Y25.00

Y25.00

NOTE - Cocokara Fine Inc. is the full company name.

