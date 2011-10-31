Oct 31 (Reuters) -
COCOKARA FINE INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 160.43
100.18 319.10
(+60.1 pct) (+3.0 pct) (+24.3%)
Operating 4.03 1.76 7.70
(+129.7 pct) (-6.9 pct)
(+20.8%) Recurring 6.43
3.63 11.80
(+77.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+13.5%) Net
3.69 1.62 6.30
(+128.0 pct) (-28.4 pct)
(+6.6%) EPS Y145.05
Y81.20 Y247.84 Annual div
Y50.00 Y58.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y33.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Cocokara Fine Inc. is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3098.TK1.