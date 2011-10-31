Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 31 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.29 trln 1.36 trln 2.85 trln (-4.7 pct) (+2.7 pct) (-1.9%) Operating 73.18 64.57 110.00
(+13.3 pct) (+157.2 pct)
(+8.7%) Recurring 45.63 43.41 70.00 (+5.1 pct) (+2.8%) Net
39.89 17.37 35.00
(+129.6 pct) (+16.2%) EPS Y11.89 Y5.18 Y10.43 Diluted EPS
Y11.87 Y5.17 Annual div Y6.00
Y4.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y3.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is a comprehensive heavy machinery manufacturer. Maintains strong market positions in shipbuilding, nuclear power plants, among others.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7011.TK1.
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.