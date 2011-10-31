Oct 31 (Reuters) -

WATT MANN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.53 1.60 3.10 (-4.6 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-3.5%) Operating 122 mln 94 mln 290 mln

(+4.9%) Recurring 129 mln 95 mln 280 mln (+35.1 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+3.0%) Net

119 mln 56 mln 260 mln

EPS Y10.89 Y5.20

Y23.77 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Watt Mann Co Ltd is a volume retailer of home electronics.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9927.TK1.