Oct 31 (Reuters) -
WATT MANN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.53
1.60 3.10
(-4.6 pct) (-1.2 pct) (-3.5%)
Operating 122 mln 94 mln 290 mln
(+29.0 pct) (-21.2 pct)
(+4.9%) Recurring 129 mln
95 mln 280 mln (+35.1
pct) (-17.6 pct) (+3.0%) Net
119 mln 56 mln 260 mln
(+109.2 pct) (-50.5 pct) (+4.4%)
EPS Y10.89 Y5.20
Y23.77 Shares 11 mln
11 mln Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Watt Mann Co Ltd is a volume retailer of home
electronics.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
