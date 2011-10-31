Oct 31 (Reuters) -

KOMEHYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 13.94 11.85 27.30 (+17.6 pct) (+5.6 pct) (+10.4%) Operating 619 mln 248 mln 1.22

(+149.1 pct) (-34.7 pct) (+28.6%) Recurring 619 mln 247 mln 1.22 (+150.7 pct) (-34.0 pct) (+30.1%) Net

334 mln 137 mln 679 mln

(+142.3 pct) (-37.4 pct) (+29.6%) EPS Y30.49 Y12.59 Y61.97 Shares 11 mln 11 mln Annual div

Y16.00 Y14.00 -Q2 div Y8.00 Y7.00

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y8.00

NOTE - Komehyo Co Ltd is a retailer of jewellery, watch and clothing.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

