Oct 31 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO METAL INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 692.22
693.78 1.52 trln
(-0.2 pct) (+15.9 pct) (+8.4%)
Operating 41.27 34.78 90.00
(+18.7 pct)
(+59.9%) Recurring 41.37
28.97 100.00
(+42.8 pct) (+193.7%) Net
loss 32.39 prft 34.89 nil
EPS loss Y6.99 prft Y7.53
nil Annual div
Y3.50 Y3.50
-Q2 div Y1.00 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y1.00
Y2.50
NOTE - Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd is a major blast
furnace steelmaker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
