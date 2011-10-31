Oct 31 (Reuters) -

SUMITOMO METAL INDUSTRIES LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 692.22 693.78 1.52 trln (-0.2 pct) (+15.9 pct) (+8.4%) Operating 41.27 34.78 90.00

(+18.7 pct) (+59.9%) Recurring 41.37 28.97 100.00 (+42.8 pct) (+193.7%) Net

loss 32.39 prft 34.89 nil

EPS loss Y6.99 prft Y7.53 nil Annual div

Y3.50 Y3.50 -Q2 div Y1.00 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y2.50

NOTE - Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd is a major blast furnace steelmaker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5405.TK1.