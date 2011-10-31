Oct 31 (Reuters) -

DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 456.04 498.89 930.00 (-8.6 pct) (+6.0 pct) (-3.9%) Operating 62.19 90.11 100.00

(-31.0 pct) (+77.2 pct) (-18.1%) Recurring 66.35 92.65 90.00 (-28.4 pct) (+77.3 pct) (-31.7%) Net

37.05 52.15 50.00

(-29.0 pct) (+179.0 pct) (-28.7%) EPS Y52.63 Y74.09 Y71.03 Diluted EPS

Y52.56 Y74.03 Annual div Y60.00

Y60.00 -Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00

-Q4 div Y30.00

Y30.00

NOTE - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is a holding company formed in Sept. 2005, through the union of two drug makers Sankyo and Daiichi Pharmaceutical..

