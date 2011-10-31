Oct 31 (Reuters) -
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 456.04
498.89 930.00
(-8.6 pct) (+6.0 pct) (-3.9%)
Operating 62.19 90.11 100.00
(-31.0 pct) (+77.2 pct)
(-18.1%) Recurring 66.35
92.65 90.00
(-28.4 pct) (+77.3 pct) (-31.7%) Net
37.05 52.15 50.00
(-29.0 pct) (+179.0 pct)
(-28.7%) EPS Y52.63
Y74.09 Y71.03 Diluted EPS
Y52.56 Y74.03
Annual div Y60.00
Y60.00
-Q2 div Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd is a holding company formed in
Sept. 2005, through the union of two drug makers Sankyo and
Daiichi Pharmaceutical..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4568.TK1.