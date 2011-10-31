Oct 31 (Reuters) -

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 295.91 314.99 600.00 (-6.1 pct) (+23.2 pct) (-2.9%) Operating 31.02 46.26 56.00

(-32.9 pct) (+658.3 pct) (-27.7%) Pretax 34.72 47.46 62.00 (-26.8 pct) (+512.3 pct) (-24.4%) EPS

Y110.28 Y144.74 Y195.68

Diluted EPS Y110.28 Y144.74

Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00

-Q4 div Y50.00

Y50.00

NOTE - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd is a leading maker of electronic components, such as ceramic capacitors and filters for communications equipment. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

