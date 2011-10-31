Oct 31 (Reuters) -
CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 564.29
540.60 1.16 trln
(+4.4 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+6.0%)
Operating 29.13 29.58
(-1.5 pct) (-43.6 pct)
Recurring 16.12
15.76
(+2.3 pct) (-59.5 pct) Net
5.40 1.20
(+351.8 pct) (-94.4 pct)
EPS Y14.84 Y3.29
Annual div
Y50.00 Y50.00
-Q2 div Y25.00 Y25.00
-Q4 div Y25.00
Y25.00
NOTE - Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc is a regional electric
power company.
