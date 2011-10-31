Oct 31 (Reuters) -
GOYO INTEX CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 486 mln 454 mln 1.32 (+7.0 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+27.1%) Operating loss 92 mln loss 100 mln prft 20 mln
Recurring loss 106 mln loss 111 mln prft 10 mln Net loss 113 mln loss 118 mln prft 5 mln EPS loss Y18.26 loss Y19.57 prft Y0.72 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Goyo Intex Co Ltd is a trading firm specializing in interior-use textiles.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7519.TK1.
