Oct 31 (Reuters) -
GLOBAL-DINING INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
8.57 10.24 11.82
(-16.3 pct) (-8.9 pct) Operating loss 266 mln loss 143 mln loss 196 mln Recurring loss 285 mln loss 194 mln loss 221 mln Net loss 462 mln loss 675 mln loss 404 mln EPS loss Y46.07 loss Y67.26 loss Y40.22
NOTE - Global-Dining Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7625.TK1.
