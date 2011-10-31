Oct 31 (Reuters) -
TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.03
22.44 48.80
(+7.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+7.6%)
Operating 1.56 3.07 3.40
(-49.3 pct) (-12.3 pct)
(+84.3%) Recurring 1.65
3.16 3.50
(-47.7 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+73.7%) Net
959 mln 1.75 2.10
(-45.1 pct) (-14.6 pct)
(+124.1%) EPS Y33.90
Y61.74 Y74.20 Shares 29
mln 29 mln Annual div
Y40.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical
maker .
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
