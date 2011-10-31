Oct 31 (Reuters) -

TORII PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.03 22.44 48.80 (+7.1 pct) (+4.5 pct) (+7.6%) Operating 1.56 3.07 3.40

(-49.3 pct) (-12.3 pct) (+84.3%) Recurring 1.65 3.16 3.50 (-47.7 pct) (-12.5 pct) (+73.7%) Net

959 mln 1.75 2.10

(-45.1 pct) (-14.6 pct) (+124.1%) EPS Y33.90 Y61.74 Y74.20 Shares 29 mln 29 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q4 div Y20.00

Y20.00

NOTE - Torii Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker .

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

