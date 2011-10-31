Oct 31 (Reuters) -
CENTURY TOKYO LEASING CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 348.92
362.38 690.00
(-3.7 pct) (-4.6 pct) (-3.3%)
Operating 21.62 20.42 37.00
(+5.9 pct) (+54.7 pct)
(-9.8%) Recurring 24.41
22.49 41.00
(+8.6 pct) (+50.1 pct) (-7.2%) Net
13.34 11.73 24.50
(+13.7 pct) (+45.9 pct)
(+3.6%) EPS Y125.11
Y110.03 Y229.80 Annual div
Y44.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div Y22.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y21.00
Y22.00
NOTE - Century Tokyo Leasing Corp is a leasing company
handling IT equipment and other machinery.
