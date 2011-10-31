Oct 31 (Reuters) -

TATSUTA ELECTRIC WIRE AND CABLE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 22.88 19.89 43.00 (+15.1 pct) (+20.9 pct) (-0.6%) Operating 1.09 904 mln 1.95

(+21.1 pct) (+155.7 pct) (-17.5%) Recurring 1.10 932 mln 2.00 (+18.1 pct) (+135.6 pct) (-17.4%) Net

963 mln 403 mln 1.40

(+138.6 pct) (+7.9 pct) (+149.6%) EPS Y15.11 Y6.33 Y21.94 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y4.00

Y4.00

NOTE - Tatsuta Electric Wire and Cable Co Ltd is a medium-size maker of electric wires and cables.

